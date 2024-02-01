5819 police personnel to be deployed at polling stations in Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) To ensure peaceful conduct of the general election in Peshawar, the Home Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and police have decided to deploy 5819 police personnel at polling stations on the election day.

According to the joint plan of KP Home Dept and police, in Peshawar a total of 1280 polling stations will be established, of which 577 have been declared very sensitive while 655 as sensitive and 48 as normal.

According to the Home Dept KP on Thursday, a police force consisting of 2885 personnel will be deployed at very sensitive polling stations while at sensitive polling stations, a force of 2620 personnel and at normal polling stations 144 police personnel will be deployed. Besides, 1170 lady police will also perform duty at the polling stations.

It said at a normal polling station, three police officials will perform duty while at the sensitive polling station, four police personnel and at every sensitive polling station, five policemen will perform duty.

The Home Department said an increase in the number of police personnel at very sensitive and sensitive polling stations was being mulled adding at the mentioned 100 hot spots police personnel with special secret cameras will be deployed to cope with any untoward situation.

The final inspection of arrangements for polling will be considered by the Election Commission and special teams will be formed for this purpose. At subdivision level a monitoring system and focal persons will also be deployed.

The sensitive and very sensitive polling stations would be monitored through the CCTV cameras while some of the police personnel will have secret cameras on their uniform.