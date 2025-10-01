582 feeders restored in flood-hit areas: Power Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) on Wednesday reported significant progress in restoring electricity across flood-affected areas, with most grids and feeders either fully or partially restored.

According to the Division’s latest report, a total of 51 grids and 585 feeders were impacted nationwide, out of which 417 feeders have been fully restored while 165 have been partially re-energized.

In Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) jurisdiction, 28 grid stations and 81 feeders were impacted.

Of these, 71 feeders have been fully restored and 10 partially energized. Restoration work has been successfully completed in Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot and Mianwali.

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) faced disruption to 67 feeders, of which 66 are now fully restored and one is partially functional. Power has already been completely restored in the districts of Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Okara and Sheikhupura, while electricity for the remaining 150 consumers is expected to be restored by October 2.

In Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) areas, 181 feeders affected.

64 feeders have been fully restored, while 114 are operational on a partial basis. Full restoration efforts will commence as soon as floodwaters recede in the region.

The Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) reported damage to 11 grid stations and 103 feeders. Out of these, 102 feeders have been fully restored, while 1 have been partially restored.

In Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) areas, 90 feeders fully restored and 1 have been partially restored. Restoration work has been successfully completed in key districts, including Swat, Swabi, and Dera Ismail Khan.

In Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) areas, particularly in North Waziristan and Khyber, 18 feeders were affected. Restoration has been completed on all affected feeders.

Meanwhile, in Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) region 44 feeders affected. Out of these, 6 feeders have been fully restored, while 38 have been partially restored.

The Power Division is working tirelessly to ensure full restoration as soon as possible to bring relief to all affected areas.