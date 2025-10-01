582 Feeders Restored In Flood-hit Areas: Power Division
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) on Wednesday reported significant progress in restoring electricity across flood-affected areas, with most grids and feeders either fully or partially restored.
According to the Division’s latest report, a total of 51 grids and 585 feeders were impacted nationwide, out of which 417 feeders have been fully restored while 165 have been partially re-energized.
In Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) jurisdiction, 28 grid stations and 81 feeders were impacted.
Of these, 71 feeders have been fully restored and 10 partially energized. Restoration work has been successfully completed in Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot and Mianwali.
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) faced disruption to 67 feeders, of which 66 are now fully restored and one is partially functional. Power has already been completely restored in the districts of Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Okara and Sheikhupura, while electricity for the remaining 150 consumers is expected to be restored by October 2.
In Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) areas, 181 feeders affected.
64 feeders have been fully restored, while 114 are operational on a partial basis. Full restoration efforts will commence as soon as floodwaters recede in the region.
The Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) reported damage to 11 grid stations and 103 feeders. Out of these, 102 feeders have been fully restored, while 1 have been partially restored.
In Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) areas, 90 feeders fully restored and 1 have been partially restored. Restoration work has been successfully completed in key districts, including Swat, Swabi, and Dera Ismail Khan.
In Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) areas, particularly in North Waziristan and Khyber, 18 feeders were affected. Restoration has been completed on all affected feeders.
Meanwhile, in Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) region 44 feeders affected. Out of these, 6 feeders have been fully restored, while 38 have been partially restored.
The Power Division is working tirelessly to ensure full restoration as soon as possible to bring relief to all affected areas.
Recent Stories
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Paris Fashion Week in Manish Malhotra creation
Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandya and Nabi slip
Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Sea in 24 hours; no immediate im ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on Independence Day
CBUAE hosts Annual International Operational Risk Working Group meeting for cent ..
M42, Medical Tourism Association, Mastercard to expand UAE’s global patient re ..
Khalifa University, Ducab to advance 2D materials research, industrial applicati ..
Arab, German news agencies to discuss media development at Berlin symposium
UAE leaders congratulate President of Cyprus on Independence Day
10 Militants killed in Quetta operation
Technology Innovation Institute unveils 'Manarat' control electronics platform
Sharjah Ruler issues decree to convene SCC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District admin to tighten noose around illegal housing schemes8 minutes ago
-
Pedestrian killed in road mishap8 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 responds to 516 emergencies in September8 minutes ago
-
582 feeders restored in flood-hit areas: Power Division8 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against public transport for overcharging8 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed, cleanliness drive launched in DIKhan on TMO’s directives18 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness drive launched28 minutes ago
-
DC Sialkot assumes charge of PERA force38 minutes ago
-
Laborer electrocuted to death in Gazi Abad area58 minutes ago
-
Gilani for united efforts to achieve political, economic stability58 minutes ago
-
10 Militants killed in Quetta operation1 hour ago
-
Three dacoits arrested1 hour ago