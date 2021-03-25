UrduPoint.com
583 Shopping Malls, Schools Sealed Over SOPs Violation

Thu 25th March 2021

583 shopping malls, schools sealed over SOPs violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration has sealed 583 shopping malls, marriage halls, restaurants and schools in addition to imposing a fine of Rs.500,000 on charge of violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs and lockdown during past ten days in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Thursday that anti-coronavirus SOPs were being implemented in true letter and spirit in district by taking strict action against violators. He said that during past 24 hours, the officers of District administration had sealed 33 shopping malls, one restaurant for violating coronavirus SOPs. He said that 414 shopping malls, 83 restaurants, 34 marriage halls and 52 private schools were also sealed over violations during past ten days.

