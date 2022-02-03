5,830 more tested positive, 42 die of Covid-19

The national tally on Thursday of total active Covid-19 cases was recorded at 100,072 with 5,830 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and its 42 patients died during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The national tally on Thursday of total active Covid-19 cases was recorded at 100,072 with 5,830 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and its 42 patients died during the last 24 hours.

According to the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC), all the patients died in hospital, most of them in Punjab, followed by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and none of them on ventilator.

Maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities of Islamabad (21 percent), Peshawar (13 percent), Gujranwala (8 percent) and Lahore (20 percent). Similarly, maximum oxygen beds were also occupied in Islamabad (27 percent), Bahawalpur (28 percent), Faisalabad (20 percent) and Lahore (26 percent).

Around 152 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid patient was on ventilator in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 59,786 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 14,924 in Sindh, 21,249 in Punjab, 13,739 in KP, 6,945 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 627 in Balochistan, 337 in GB, and 1,965 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 1,442,263 Covid-19 cases have been detected across Pakistan so far, including 39,323 in AJK, 34,557 in Balochistan, 10,768 in GB , 129,758 in ICT, 197,937 in KP, 483,779 in Punjab and 546,141 in Sindh.

Around 1,312,819 of them have recovered from the disease making it a significant count, with 29,372 deaths. Some 7,849 corona patients have perished in Sindh, out of which nine on Wednesday, and 13,201 in Punjab, 16 of them during last 24 hours. Likewise, total deaths occurred in KP were 6,023, 14 of them on Wednesday, Islamabad 982, Balochistan 368, GB 189, one of them on Wednesday, and AJK 760, two of them during the past 24 hours.

A total of 25,194,561 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals were equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,739 corona patients are still admitted in hospitals across the country.