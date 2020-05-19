58306 stored sacks of wheat shifted at procurement center

On the direction of Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood during continued drive against hoarders 5830 sacks of stored wheat has been shifted at wheat procurement centers

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :On the direction of Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood during continued drive against hoarders 5830 sacks of stored wheat has been shifted at wheat procurement centers.

Police have registered FIRs against three people over illegal storing and hoarding wheat under food Stuff Act and anti-hoarding Ordinance 2020 in the district.

Taking notice of slow wheat procurement drive the commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Farah Masood in video link meeting has directed the district administration Minawali, Food Department to improve performance for achieving wheat procurement target and taking steps for preventing the illegal wheat transportation from the district.

Implementing the directions of Commissioner; the deputy commissioner Omar Sher Chattah has constitute raiding team under the supervision of assistant commissioners.

The raiding teams have recovered 58306 sacks stored wheat from the hoarders and shifted at procurement centers and registered cases against three people.