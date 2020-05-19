UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

58306 Stored Sacks Of Wheat Shifted At Procurement Center

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 04:59 PM

58306 stored sacks of wheat shifted at procurement center

On the direction of Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood during continued drive against hoarders 5830 sacks of stored wheat has been shifted at wheat procurement centers

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :On the direction of Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood during continued drive against hoarders 5830 sacks of stored wheat has been shifted at wheat procurement centers.

Police have registered FIRs against three people over illegal storing and hoarding wheat under food Stuff Act and anti-hoarding Ordinance 2020 in the district.

Taking notice of slow wheat procurement drive the commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Farah Masood in video link meeting has directed the district administration Minawali, Food Department to improve performance for achieving wheat procurement target and taking steps for preventing the illegal wheat transportation from the district.

Implementing the directions of Commissioner; the deputy commissioner Omar Sher Chattah has constitute raiding team under the supervision of assistant commissioners.

The raiding teams have recovered 58306 sacks stored wheat from the hoarders and shifted at procurement centers and registered cases against three people.

Related Topics

Farah Sargodha 2020 From Wheat

Recent Stories

Marriage Hall Association demands govt to open mar ..

2 minutes ago

CJP says concerns are not about money but about qu ..

20 minutes ago

Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque to reopen after Eid hol ..

1 minute ago

Ajmal tougher to play than Muralitharan: Ian Bell

1 minute ago

Swabi police arrest killer of stepmother

1 minute ago

Non-CIS Import to Russia From January-April Down 5 ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.