5843 Levies, Khasadar personnel imparted training

As many as 5843 personnel including levies and traditional Khasadar have been imparted training in the training centres of Pakistan Army and Police Training Centres

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 5843 personnel including levies and traditional Khasadar have been imparted training in the training centres of Pakistan Army and Police Training Centres.

3121 personnel were provided training in the training centres of Pakistan Army and remaining 2722 in the police training centres. These personnel have been trained in the third phase of the training.

This was told during a meeting held in the Central Police Office (CPO) with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Moazzam Jah Ansari in the chair here on Saturday.

During the meeting, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Training, Mohammad Imtiaz Shah gave detailed briefing regarding the third phase of training to the personnel of the Levies and Khasadar Force.

The IGP was told that despite the Covid-19 pandemic 5843 personnel of the Levies and Khasadar Force have completed their training during the three months course.

These personnel have been imparted training in 14 training centres of Pakistan Army and seven training schools of police. During the training these personnel have been given basic awareness about law, encountering terrorists and firing.

It was worth to mention here that so far collectively 16809 personnel of Levies and Khasadar Force have been imparted training in three phases and now they are performing their routine field duty in better manner.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari said that on the special directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the police jawans of the newly merged districts were being equipped with all kinds of trainings, so beside maintaining law and order in their respective areas, they should also play their role in the national security and protection of the lives and properties of the people.