5,848 People Vaccinated Against Corona In KP: Report

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 5,848 people have been vaccinated against corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

According to a report issued by Health Department here on Sunday, so far 93,129 people over the age of 60 have been vaccinated against the virus.

The second dose of vaccine was given to 2,368 senior citizens yesterday, it said.

Similarly, 28,030 health workers and 13,056 senior citizens have also been given the second dose of corona vaccine yet.

