UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5,849 Bags Of Sugar, 3100 Bags Of Pulses Seized

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 04:28 PM

5,849 bags of sugar, 3100 bags of pulses seized

The tehsil administration (Sadar) seized thousands of bags of edible items, including sugar and pulses, on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The tehsil administration (Sadar) seized thousands of bags of edible items, including sugar and pulses, on Wednesday.

A team headed by Assistant Commissioner Umar Maqbool in two raids seized 5,849 bags of 50 kg (292,450kg) sugar, 3,100 bags of Daal Chana, Moong, MAsoor.

The team also recovered 7,335 bags of 25kg, 100 bags of 50 kg of white gram and 602 bags of 50kg of Daal Chana from Thikriwala.

The seized commodities were handed over to the market committee for sale in the openmarket at government rates.

Related Topics

Sale Market From Government

Recent Stories

CM Sindh seeks report into Maskan Chowrangi blast ..

59 seconds ago

PTI Member of Sindh Assembly Regrets Indifference ..

2 minutes ago

Construction of Russia's Fifth Project 22220 Icebr ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's EpiVacCorona Vaccine Is Safe for Elderly, ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Research Center Vector Working on Combine ..

3 minutes ago

Lavrov Holds Separate Talks With Armenian, Azerbai ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.