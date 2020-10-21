5,849 bags of sugar, 3100 bags of pulses seized

The tehsil administration (Sadar) seized thousands of bags of edible items, including sugar and pulses, on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The tehsil administration (Sadar) seized thousands of bags of edible items, including sugar and pulses, on Wednesday.

A team headed by Assistant Commissioner Umar Maqbool in two raids seized 5,849 bags of 50 kg (292,450kg) sugar, 3,100 bags of Daal Chana, Moong, MAsoor.

The team also recovered 7,335 bags of 25kg, 100 bags of 50 kg of white gram and 602 bags of 50kg of Daal Chana from Thikriwala.

The seized commodities were handed over to the market committee for sale in the openmarket at government rates.