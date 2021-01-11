585 power pilferers nabbed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 585 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in the first nine days of the ongoing month, an official of Mepco said on Monday.

From January 01 to 09, Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 620,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 10 million was imposed as fine on power Pilferers and registered FIRs against seven of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.