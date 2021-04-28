585 Rescue officials vaccinated

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Anti corona vaccine had been given to 585 officials of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) in Faisalabad.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Ehtisham Wahla on Wednesday said all rescuers had been directed to get doze of anti-corona vaccine which was mandatory for them.

The rescuers had also been directed to take care and adopt all preventive measures against coronavirus,he added.