585 VIPs fined during ongoing year in Islamabad

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 585 very important persons (VIPs) during the current year including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) : Islamabad Police (ITP) fined 585 very important persons (VIPs) during the current year including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats.

"Elimination of VIP culture and equal application of law are the operational codes of the ITP which has become the model of excellence for all law enforcement agencies in the country," SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed Tuesday said.

He said performance of traffic police personnel is being reviewed continuously and every possible effort would be made to improve it.

As per basic objectives defined at the time of inception of on January 28, 2006, he said its personnel are ensuring equal implementation of law and they fined 563 VIPs on traffic rules violation during the ongoing year.

The VIPs fined during the ongoing year included 22 MNAs/MPAs, eight senators, seven army officials, 123 government officials, 259 senior police officers, 59 diplomats, 63 media persons and six Judiciary officers among others.

"Whether there is any VIP or common man on the road, everyone is equal to us and it is our responsibility to save his life through ensuring implementation on traffic rules," the SSP (Traffic) maintained.

He said ITP will provide maximum facilities to road user and will ensure safe travel on the capital roads.

He said fine tickets are issued not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to make citizens more law abiding to ensure safety to their own lives on roads.

He said the ITP personnel will continue their efforts for ensuring safe road environment in the capital and urged the people to cooperate with them to make this city accident-free.