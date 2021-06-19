UrduPoint.com
585,100 Doses Of COVID-19 Inoculated;12 New Infections Reported In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 07:10 PM

585,100 doses of COVID-19 inoculated;12 new infections reported in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 585,100 people including 29,980 health workers and 555,120 senior citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the coronavirus at 23 centres operating across the district since the vaccination drive launched on March 10.

According to data shared by the district administration here Saturday,12 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 26,714 in the district while one lost his battle of life against the deadly virus.

As per the latest data, 4 cases were reported from Rawal Town, 3 from Potohar town, 3 from Rawalpindi Cantt, and one each from Gujar Khan and Mianwali.

"Presently 35 confirmed patients are admitted to various city facilities, counting 6 in Holy Family Hospital, 7 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 13 in Institute of Urology, 8 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, and one in Hearts International Hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority updated that so far 25,516 patients were discharged after recovery while 454 were quarantined including 281 at home and 173 in isolation.

