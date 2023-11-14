Open Menu

586 Indian Forces’ Personnel Commit Suicide As Their Morale At Lowest Ebb In Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2023 | 10:15 PM

586 Indian forces’ personnel commit suicide as their morale at lowest ebb in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The morale of Indian troops is at its lowest ebb as incidents of suicide among the Indian forces’ personnel are showing an upward trend in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service on Tuesday said, 586 Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel have committed suicide in the occupied territory since January 2007.

It said that psychological cases are also on the rise in Indian army personnel serving in the territory.

The report said that the guilt of committing atrocities on the innocent Kashmiris are leaving deep impacts on the psyche of Indian troops.

Frustrated Indian Army cannot fight valiant Kashmiris and the characterless Indian Army, paramilitary, police and its agencies are no match for resilient Kashmiri people, the report added.

