5.860 Kg Hashish Seized, 26 Arrested In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 03:50 PM

5.860 kg Hashish seized, 26 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested 26 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them during last week

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) : Police have arrested 26 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them during last week.

According to police sources here on Saturday, during drive against drug pushers and criminals, police teams of different police stations conducted raids at various place in their jurisdiction and arrested 26 accused.

The police also recovered 5.

860 Kilograms Hashish, 485 bottles of liquor, three Pistols 30 bore, one Rifle 444 bore and three Guns 12 bore from them.

The arrested were identified as Muhammad Fayyaz, Muhammad Altaf, Niaz Ahmad, Safdar Abbas, Ghulam Abbas, Ahmad Saeed, Ulfat Abbas, Abid Hussain, Khurram Shahzad, Shafqat Ullah, Noor Muhammad, Shabbir Ahmad, Muhammad Ali, Yousaf, Khalid and others.

Police have registered separate cases against them, sources added.

