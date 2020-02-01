58,629 fine tickets issued over traffic violations in January

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have issued 58,629 fine tickets amounting over Rs16.7 million to road users violating traffic rules during the last month, a police spokesman said.

He said a special campaign was underway to check violations while various squads headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed were performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

During the last month, the police spokesman said action was taken against 3826 motorcyclists for not using helmets, 1301 motorists for not fastening seat belt, 236 motorists for using mobile during drive.

SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said a campaign was underway to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city, with an appeal to the citizens to follow rules.

He said ITP personnel had been directed by IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulations irrespective of status and rank, besides demonstrating patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said ITP was utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose was to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of people.