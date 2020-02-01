58,629 motorists fined Rs 1.67mln for not abiding traffic laws

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined around Rs 1.67 million to 58,629 violators for not abiding traffic laws during last month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined around Rs 1.67 million to 58,629 violators for not abiding traffic laws during last month.

As many as 3310 motorists were fined for not fastening seat belts, 1301 over using mobile phone while driving, 3826 for not wearing helmet, 967 on driving without license, 146 against over speeding and 2611 to tinted glass vehicles.

The purpose of issuing ticket was to protect the lives and properties of public besides reducing traffic accidents in the city, an ITP official told APP on Saturday.

"To ensure the uninterrupted traffic flow in the Federal capital is our top priority and actions are being taken against violators without any discrimination."The personnel were being sensitized to improve behavior and gaining public trust on the force, besides arranging courses to promote friendly policing, the official added.