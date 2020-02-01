UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

58,629 Motorists Fined Rs 1.67mln For Not Abiding Traffic Laws

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 02:47 PM

58,629 motorists fined Rs 1.67mln for not abiding traffic laws

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined around Rs 1.67 million to 58,629 violators for not abiding traffic laws during last month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined around Rs 1.67 million to 58,629 violators for not abiding traffic laws during last month.

As many as 3310 motorists were fined for not fastening seat belts, 1301 over using mobile phone while driving, 3826 for not wearing helmet, 967 on driving without license, 146 against over speeding and 2611 to tinted glass vehicles.

The purpose of issuing ticket was to protect the lives and properties of public besides reducing traffic accidents in the city, an ITP official told APP on Saturday.

"To ensure the uninterrupted traffic flow in the Federal capital is our top priority and actions are being taken against violators without any discrimination."The personnel were being sensitized to improve behavior and gaining public trust on the force, besides arranging courses to promote friendly policing, the official added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Mobile Vehicles Traffic Top Million

Recent Stories

Measures in place to control sugar hoarding, price ..

1 minute ago

PBC takes strong exceptions to irresponsible handl ..

1 minute ago

Three persons killed, 4 injured in troller-suzuki ..

1 minute ago

Russian Hockey Superstar Ovechkin Enters Top 8 All ..

8 minutes ago

Tanzanian politican barred from US for rights 'vio ..

8 minutes ago

Three clinics sealed, expired medicines seized

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.