5,863 schools to be run under PPP model in first phase: minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) arranged a signing ceremony at Children's library Complex Lahore for managing 5,863 government schools under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Provincial Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat was the chief guest at the ceremony. Secretary school Education Khalid Nazir Wattoo, Parliamentary Secretary for School Education Nosheen Adnan, Member Chief Minister's Task Force Muzammil Mehmood, Programme Director (PMIU) Farooq Rasheed, Managing Director Punjab Education Foundation, Shahid Farid, and other senior officials also attended the event.

Agreements were signed with 21 non-profit governmental organisations (NGOs), 12 education chains and one Ed-tech firm to manage 3,650 government schools under the PPP model.

Director Public Schools Reorganisation Programme Shafiq Ahmad signed the agreements on behalf of the foundation.

The process of signing agreements with private educational partners, selected through a transparent process, will continue until Sept 5, 2024.

The education minister termed the Public School Reorganisation Programme (PSRP), which aims to run government schools in partnership with the private sector, as revolutionary arrangement. He emphasised that the initiative would provide world-class education free-of-cost to underprivileged students. He said that the programme would bring over 1.8 million out-of-school children in Punjab back into the education system. The minister also highlighted that quality education would be ensured through capacity building of teachers in these schools. Additionally, he announced that high-performing Primary schools would be upgraded to elementary levels, ensuring that students in those areas have access to quality education close to their homes.