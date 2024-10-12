Open Menu

5867 Clear Physical, Written Tests For Joining KP Police

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Out of a total, 40000 candidates, 5867 passed the physical and written tests for recruitment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

police, said police department on Saturday.

According to the department, in the physical test 13110 candidates were declared successful however their numbers dropped to 5867 after appearing in the written ability test.

The process of testing the physical and mental abilities of the candidates has completed, the authorities said, adding that nine examination halls were set up at all the big cities of the province for the purpose. Around 40000 candidates applied online for the 3200 vacancies in KP police force.

The entire process of tests was aired live on social media platforms while a short video clip of every candidate was also made to ensure transparency.

During the tests, state-of-the-art software was applied to evade speculations about forgery and cheating. The software also helped in the arrest of 102 forged and cheater candidates. Cases have been registered against the arrested fake candidates.

The department further informed that a quality checkup process of the successful candidates will be carried out at all the divisional headquarters from 20TH October following which the scrutiny of the documents of successful candidates will be conducted.

Following scrutiny of the papers, a final merit list will be uploaded on the EATA and police department websites.

