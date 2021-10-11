UrduPoint.com

587 Power Pilferers Nabbed During Last Ten Days

Mon 11th October 2021

587 power pilferers nabbed during last ten days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 587 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab during the last ten days, MEPCO official said on Monday.

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 993,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 16.6 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered against 20 of them over their involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, spokesman added.

