589 patients were tested COVID-19 positive in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Number of Coronavirus confirm cases in Hazara division Saturday reached 589 where 25 people have died and 269 have been recovered.

According to the health department statistics, till 30th May 589 patients of COVID-19 have been confirmed in all 8 districts of the Hazara region.

In district Manshera 127 patients have been tested positive, 6 patients have died and 95 have been recovered, Abbottabad 276 patients tested COVID-19 positive, 13 died and 81 were recovered, Haripur 89 patients were tested positive, 2 died and 38 were recovered, while in district Battagram total number of COVID-19 patients was 94 where 9 died and 52 were recovered.

In two districts of Hazara only three cases of COVID-19 have been identified and all three recovered including Torghar 2 patients of Coronavirus have been tested positive and both have recovered, Kohistan Upper 1 found positive and recovered.

The two districts of Hazara division where up till now no Coronavirus patients have been detected including Lower Kohistan and Kolai Palis.