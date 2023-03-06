UrduPoint.com

59 Children Of Deceased Policemen Appointed As Constables

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2023 | 01:00 AM

59 children of deceased policemen appointed as constables

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, Lahore police has issued a family claim to the children of 59 deceased employees and they have been recruited as a constable in the department. According to the police, the IG Punjab invited the children and families of 59 employees to the Central Police Office and gave appointment letters during the meeting.

A lady constable was also included among the young constables recruited on family claim.

The IG Punjab congratulated all the young constables for becoming a part of force and directed them to perform their duties conscientiously.

Dr Usman Anwar said that Punjab police was like a family so it was his my responsibility to take care of all members of the family.

The IG Punjab said that all the young constables who have been a part of the police force should follow the footsteps of their father and spare no effort in serving and protecting the citizens.

Addressing the constables, Dr Usman Anwar said that the protection of life and property of the citizens was our first priority, so all the young constables should pledge to carry out this responsibility honestly.

IG Punjab said that measures were being taken on a priority basis for the best welfare and capacity building of constables.

In this regard, MoUs have been signed with several schools and colleges for providing higher education to the children of the employees who passed away during service.

Dr. Usman Anwar ordered the constables to perform their duties with high morale.

DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar and SSP Administration Lahore Atif Nazir and other officers were also present on this occasion.

