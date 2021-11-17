59 coronavirus patients under treatment in hospitals

As many as 59 COVID-19 confirmed patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 59 COVID-19 confirmed patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the district.

According to the Health department spokesperson, 41 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 12 at DHQ Hospital and 6 at General Hospital.

He further said that 62 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

He further said that 766 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the last 24 hours, out of these 3 were positive.

At present, total active cases in Faisalabad were recorded 135 while 25,767 patients had so far recovered from the disease.