UrduPoint.com

59 Criminals Arrested During Crackdown

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2022 | 08:06 PM

59 criminals arrested during crackdown

Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 59 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 59 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested six notorious proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. The police have also apprehended two court absconders during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, 21 drug peddlers were arrested with 371 liter liquor and 6.420 kgs Hashish while two illegal weapon holders were arrested with one pistol, one repeater and rounds, police sources added.

Police have also apprehended 10 gamblers and recovered stake money and gambling material from them while seven drivers were held for over speeding, six arrested for illegally refilling LPG and five other outlaws during the crackdown.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, A police spokesman said.

Related Topics

LPG Police Drugs Robbery Kyrgystani Som Money Criminals From Weapon Court

Recent Stories

Abdul Qadir Patel distributes regularization lette ..

Abdul Qadir Patel distributes regularization letters to FDI employees

22 seconds ago
 Nizam appeals people to vote for PPP candidates in ..

Nizam appeals people to vote for PPP candidates in LG election

24 seconds ago
 ANF recovers narcotics; arrests four accused

ANF recovers narcotics; arrests four accused

25 seconds ago
 Second sub-national Polio vaccination drive contin ..

Second sub-national Polio vaccination drive continues

27 seconds ago
 Baghban Peshawar wins 15th All KP Muwai Thai Champ ..

Baghban Peshawar wins 15th All KP Muwai Thai Championship

2 minutes ago
 EU and New Zealand seal 'state-of-the-art' trade d ..

EU and New Zealand seal 'state-of-the-art' trade deal

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.