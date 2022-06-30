59 criminals arrested during crackdown

Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 59 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 59 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested six notorious proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. The police have also apprehended two court absconders during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, 21 drug peddlers were arrested with 371 liter liquor and 6.420 kgs Hashish while two illegal weapon holders were arrested with one pistol, one repeater and rounds, police sources added.

Police have also apprehended 10 gamblers and recovered stake money and gambling material from them while seven drivers were held for over speeding, six arrested for illegally refilling LPG and five other outlaws during the crackdown.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, A police spokesman said.