59 Criminals Arrested With Drugs, Weapons
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 08:09 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Police claimed on Wednesday that 59 criminals were arrested and recovered drugs, illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in the last 24 hours.
In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested ten drug peddlers besides recovering 105 litres liquor, three bottles of imported wine, and Hashish from their possession.
The police have also arrested three illegal weapon holders and recovered three pistols and rounds from them.
Meanwhile, ten proclaimed offenders were apprehended who were wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft, and other crimes while seven court absconders were also held by the police. The police arrested seven other outlaws for stealing electricity through direct wires and 22 kite sellers with 2034 kites and chemical thread, police sources said.
Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.
