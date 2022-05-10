UrduPoint.com

59 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 59 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 18 proclaimed offenders and 15 drug pushers and recovered 4.

9 Kg hashish and 476 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 17 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs. 20,970 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 8 persons and recovered 7 pistols and a number of bullets from them.

Meanwhile, the police held one kite seller and recovered kites and string rolls from him.

