59 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Published July 25, 2022

59 criminals held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 59 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 3 proclaimed offenders and 18 drug pushers and recovered 0.

6 Kg hashish and 220 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 3 gamblers and recovered Rs 4,370 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 35 persons and recovered 31 pistols, 3 rifles, one gun and a number of bullets from them.

