59 FIRs, Seven Premises Sealed For Violating Dengue SOPs In 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2023 | 09:37 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :District Health Authority (DHA) had lodged 59 FIRs and sealed seven premises on violations of anti-dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

According to a DHA spokesman, the health department, in collaboration with allied departments, had issued tickets to 15, notices to ten and imposed a fine of Rs 224,000 on violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

He informed that the health officer, Dr Ehsan Ghani visited graveyards of Union Council 3, Hazara Colony and 4 Dhoke Mangtal to inspect the anti-dengue arrangements and inquired health of a dengue patient in the Hazara Colony area.

The spokesman informed that district administration had sealed Shikarpuri Sweets at Adiala Road and imposed fines on two restaurants for violating SOPs.

He further said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had sealed 172 premises, registered FIRs against 644 violators, issued Challans to 341, and a fine of Rs 11,32,500 imposed on violations of dengue SOPs since January to date.

