59 Gangs Busted, Looted Valuables Of Over Rs 143mln Recovered In Current Year

Sumaira FH 13 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 07:58 PM

59 gangs busted, looted valuables of over Rs 143mln recovered in current year

District police have busted 59 gangs and arrested 180 members of these gangs besides recovering looted valuables of worth Rs 143.9 million during separate operations launched across the district in the ongoing year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :District police have busted 59 gangs and arrested 180 members of these gangs besides recovering looted valuables of worth Rs 143.9 million during separate operations launched across the district in the ongoing year.

The police have traced 600 cases of dacoity, robbery and theft from the arrested criminals, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The police have also apprehended 1812 proclaimed offenders and traced 123 cases of murder, 223 of attempt to murder, 102 of rape, 368 of kidnapping, 109 of robbery, 818 of vehicles theft and 194 of cattle theft cases.

The district police also arrested 834 court absconders involved in heinous crimes during the ongoing year, press release added.

During crackdown against drug peddlers, the police have unearthed 63 distilleries and recovered 500 kg Hashish and 29,552 litre liquor from the possession of 1652 drug peddlers arrested in 1637 separate cases.

The police have arrested apprehended 837 illegal weapon holders and confiscated 37 rifles, 83 guns, 684 pistols and rounds.

Taking action against gamblers, 1217 gamblers have been arrested with stake money of over Rs 3.3 million and other valuables.

However, the City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth has directed officers to continue crackdown against criminals without any discrimination and added that the district would be made crime free. He directed officers for stern action against criminal gangs and 100 percent recovery from them.

