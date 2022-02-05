5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, KPK, AJK surrounding areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale jolted Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu & Kashmir and its surrounding areas on early Saturday morning.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake struck Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and surrounding areas.

The earthquake was at a depth of 210 km with the centre in Hindukush Region, Afghanistan, private news channels reported.

The tremors were also felt in Nowhsera, Mardan, Bunir, Dir, Abbottabad, Mingora, Kohat and other cities.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

No loss of life and property was reported so far.