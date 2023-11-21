Open Menu

59 Marlas Graveyard Land Recovered In Anti-encroachment Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2023 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The district administration, in its ongoing anti-encroachment operation, has demolished illegal structures built on graveyard land and recovered 59 marlas of encroached land.

The operation was conducted in Beri Bagh, Beju, and Zahid Abad graveyards, resulting in the arrest of three people for resisting the operation.

Under the directive of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Afaq Wazir, Administrator Auqaf Hameed Gagyani, and Additional Assistant Commissioner Saleem Ayubi conducted an operation against encroachments in graveyards.

A police force was deployed to prevent any untoward incidents. The administrators emphasized that the encroachers had been repeatedly warned, but they failed to voluntarily remove the encroachments.

The district administration, therefore, conducted the operation to eliminate encroachments and restore the sanctity of cemeteries. Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Afaq Wazir, instructed officers to conduct daily inspections of markets and other locations and take strict action against violators of the law.

