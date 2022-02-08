59 more test positive of COVID-19 in Blochistan

Around 59 new patients were tested COVID-19 positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 34910 in the province on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Around 59 new patients were tested COVID-19 positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 34910 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1380555 people were screened for the virus, out of which 59 more were reported positive.

As many as 34117 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 370 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.