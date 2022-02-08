UrduPoint.com

59 More Test Positive Of COVID-19 In Blochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 10:19 PM

59 more test positive of COVID-19 in Blochistan

Around 59 new patients were tested COVID-19 positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 34910 in the province on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Around 59 new patients were tested COVID-19 positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 34910 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1380555 people were screened for the virus, out of which 59 more were reported positive.

As many as 34117 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 370 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Welcomes OSCE Discussions on Transparency, Risk ..

US Welcomes OSCE Discussions on Transparency, Risk Reduction in Europe - State D ..

4 seconds ago
 Ombudsman office making efforts to resolve people' ..

Ombudsman office making efforts to resolve people's problems: Nazar Baloch

6 seconds ago
 At least seven dead in Colombia mudslide

At least seven dead in Colombia mudslide

7 seconds ago
 Punjab University organizes seminars on Kashmir

Punjab University organizes seminars on Kashmir

9 seconds ago
 First 100 US Soldiers Arrive in Romania as Part of ..

First 100 US Soldiers Arrive in Romania as Part of Additional Troops in Eastern ..

11 seconds ago
 PTI's allies fully intact, not to leave govt: Farr ..

PTI's allies fully intact, not to leave govt: Farrukh

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>