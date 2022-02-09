UrduPoint.com

59 More Tested COVID-19 Positive In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 59 people were tested COVID-19 positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson, 390 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 441 while 27,228 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 41 patients were under treatment at theAllied Hospital, 16 at DHQ Hospital and 8 at General Hospital. He further said that 376 confirmedpatients were isolated at their homes in the district.

>