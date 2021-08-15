UrduPoint.com

59 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Sun 15th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

59 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 59 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to health department spokesperson, 1,815 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad district reached 834 while recoveries 20,961.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 104 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 35 at DHQ Hospital.

He further said that 418 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

