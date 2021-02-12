UrduPoint.com
59 New Coronavirus Cases In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The district tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad on Friday reached 1,023 with 59 more people testing positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said that 867 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that so far 7,398 corona patients had recovered, while 447 lost their lives in the district since the pandemic outbreak.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 141 patients, including 59 confirmed ones, were being treated at these medical facilities.

