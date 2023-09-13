59 pc candidates get through HSSC exams in BISE Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) on Wednesday declared the result Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) examination 2023 showing a 59.68 pass percentage.

Chairman BISE, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, Secretary, Khurram Iqbal Qureshi, Controller Examination, Hamid Saeed Bhatti pushed the button on the computer system to declare the result in the presence of System Analyist, Qazi Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Deputy Secretary Admin, Abdur Rauf Khokhar and others.

As many as 74,635 candidates appeared in the examination while 44,541 got through registering a pass percentage of 59.68 pc.

Chairman BISE thanked all officials concerned for making on time announcement of the result.

2nd Annual Examination of HSSC will commence from Oct 20, he concluded.

Separately, in BISE DG Khan the overall pass percentage stood at 66.83 pc.

A total of 57,512 candidates appeared in HSSC examination and of it 38,438 passed.

It is worth mentioning that Muzaffargarh district topped in DG Khan division with 73.06 pass percentage while Layyah district remained runner up with 64.32 pc and DG Khan district clinched third position by registering 63.25 pc.

A spokesperson for BISE, Aslam Bhutta said that those candidates who are not satisfied with their results could apply for rechecking by Sept 28.