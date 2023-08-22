59 pc candidates get through SSC Part-I Exam in DG Khan board

(@FahadShabbir)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) on Tuesday declared the result Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-I examination 2023 showing overall 59. 96 pass percentage.

ADC (R) Kareem Buksh, Hafiz Secretary BISE, Rasheed Ahmed , Controller Examination, Asghar pushed the button on the computer to announce the result.

As many as 107777 candidates appeared in the examination while 61,400 got through registering a pass percentage of 59.96.