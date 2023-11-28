Open Menu

59 Percent Japanese Show ‘strong Intent’ To Pick Pakistan As Tourist Destination: Survey

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Fifty-nine percent of Japanese have a strong intent to visit Pakistan making the country a preferred tourist destination, a survey by the Pakistan embassy in Japan has revealed.

The embassy conducted a comprehensive survey aimed at gauging the interest of Japanese citizens in visiting Pakistan, said a statement from Tokyo issued here.

The survey administered on social media engaged 527 Japanese participants and sought to unveil perceptions and attitudes toward visiting Pakistan.

Twenty percent of the respondents said that they had already visited Pakistan, emphasizing the existence of a segment of Japanese travelers who have explored the country.

“This statistic not only defies stereotypes but also underscores the untapped potential of Pakistan as a tourist destination,” the embassy said.

The survey said the response signified Pakistan's untapped market for tourism, presenting a valuable opportunity to attract a larger number of Japanese tourists.

However, the survey also identified a cohort of 21 percent who identified apprehensions regarding security as a major hurdle in their plans.

The embassy emphasized the need for targeted efforts to promote Pakistan’s tourism offerings to attract Japanese tourists.

