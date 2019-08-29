UrduPoint.com
59 Percent Of HEC Scholars Selected From Rural Areas

Thu 29th August 2019 | 12:54 PM

Around 59 percent scholars were selected from the rural areas or small towns of Pakistan under the Human Resources Development (HRD) scholarships programme of the Higher Education Commission (HEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Around 59 percent scholars were selected from the rural areas or small towns of Pakistan under the Human Resources Development (HRD) scholarships programme of the Higher education Commission (HEC).

It was revealed by the HEC after conducting a study under Tertiary Education Support Program (TESP) held to observe the development impacts of Human Resource Development scholarships awarded to Pakistani students.

According to the details of study shared by an official of the HEC here Thursday, the impact of the data of study was positive.

According to the details of study, majority of the HEC scholars came from rural areas or small cities like small towns such as district and Tehsil headquarters.

The study showed that out of total 59 percent scholars selected from rural areas, around 20.

3 percent were came from major metropolitan (Provincial headquarter/capital city), while 20.6 were from large cities/divisional headquarters but not from provincial. Around 27.5 percent were selected from small towns/cities (District and Tehsil headquarters).

It is worth mentioning here that around 31.6 percent scholars had been selected from the villages.

The study further highlighted that around 58 percent of the parents of HEC scholars had less than Rs 20,000 per month income in the pre scholarships stage of HEC.

There was a substantial change in job salaries and incomes of HEC scholars from pre scholarship phase (Rs25885) to current phase (Rs 122975) after pursuing their HEC degrees.

