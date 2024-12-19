Open Menu

59 Polio Cases Reported During 2024; Senate Told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination(NHSR&C) on Thursday informed the Senate that a total of 59 Polio cases had been reported in the country during 2024.

In a written reply to a question from Senator Quratulain Marri, the ministry informed that 26 cases were reported from Balochistan, 16 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

It was informed that out of the total, 10 cases had severe paralysis, 27 had moderate paralysis and 22 had mild paralysis.

The Ministry of NHSR&C has taken comprehensive steps to establish synergy between the Polio and EPI Programs, adding a joint integrated plan being developed by the Polio and EPI Programs to work together in the highest-risk areas and establish coordination and collaboration in operations, surveillance communication, and monitoring.

