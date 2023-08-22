Open Menu

59 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2023 | 06:46 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 59 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Tuesday

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 57,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs two million fine was imposed while cases were got registered against five power pilferers over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, MEPCO sources added.

