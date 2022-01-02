UrduPoint.com

59 Shopkeepers Fined For Overcharging

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2022 | 04:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs96,000 on 59 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Sunday that magistrates inspected various shops in different markets as well as bazaars of the city and found many involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs96,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

