59 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2022 | 08:39 PM

Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.91,000 on 59 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in the district, on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.91,000 on 59 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in the district, on Friday.

A spokesman of local administration said that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 59 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.91,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

