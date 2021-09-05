59 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine on 59 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in various parts of the district during past 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Sunday that price control magistratesinspected 876 shops in different markets and bazaars of the district and found 59 shopkeepersinvolved in profiteering and imposed a total fine of Rs 65,000 on them.