59 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering

Published January 04, 2022

59 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

The price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.98,000 on 59 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.98,000 on 59 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Tuesday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 59 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.98,000/- on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

