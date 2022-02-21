UrduPoint.com

59 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs.109,000 on 54 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours

A spokesman of local administration said that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 59 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.109,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

