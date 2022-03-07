59 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs98,500 on 59 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs98,500 on 59 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 24 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said on Monday that magistrates inspected various shops in different markets as well as bazaars of the city and found many shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.