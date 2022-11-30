UrduPoint.com

59 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering, 4 Arrested Over Violation Of Law

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 09:45 PM

Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.104,500 on 59 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering and arrested 4 others on sheer violation of law in the district during the past 12 hours

A spokesman of local administration said on Wednesday that price control magistrates inspected 1085 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 59 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.104,500 on them and warned that the profiteers would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also arrested 4 shopkeepers on sheer violation of law and locked them behind bars for further action, he added.

