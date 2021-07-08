59 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 73,500 on several shopkeepers over profiteering on Thursday.

The official sources said magistrates with the district administration teams visited various marketsand bazaars besides checking prices of fruits, vegetables, pulses, flour, sugar, meat, ghee andother items. They also imposed the fine on 59 shopkeepers over profiteering.