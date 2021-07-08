UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

59 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

59 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 73,500 on several shopkeepers over profiteering on Thursday.

The official sources said magistrates with the district administration teams visited various marketsand bazaars besides checking prices of fruits, vegetables, pulses, flour, sugar, meat, ghee andother items. They also imposed the fine on 59 shopkeepers over profiteering.

Related Topics

Fine Price Flour

Recent Stories

Pakistan's women team faces another defeat on tour ..

9 minutes ago

Never thought of calling England tour after Corona ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan suffers major blow ahead of England ODIs

30 minutes ago

FIA gives 30-day time to Hamza Shehbaz to submit a ..

38 minutes ago

DEWA, Chile discuss strengthening cooperation in e ..

40 minutes ago

New Awesome Galaxy A22 with 48MP OIS Camera | 90 H ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.