59 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates have imposed fine on 59 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering during the past 12 hours here.

A spokesman for the administration said on Thursday that price control magistrates inspected 871 shops in different markets and bazaars of the district and found 59 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed Rs 67,000 fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind the bars if they did not mend their ways.