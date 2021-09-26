59 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed fine on 59 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering here, during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Sunday that price control magistrates inspected 954 shops in different markets and bazaars of the district and found 59 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed Rs 73,000 fine collectively on them.